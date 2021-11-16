NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two schools in North Lauderdale have been put on lockdown after a report of shots fired in North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, gunfire reportedly rang out along Southwest Eighth Court and 75th Way, Tuesday morning.

The occupants of two vehicles reportedly got into an argument before shots were fired.

Two nearby schools, North Lauderdale Elementary and Somerset Preparatory Academy Charter, have been put on lockdown.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue said no injuries were reported.

7SkyForce hovered over one of the vehicles involved crashed into a tree along Southwest 10th Street and 74th Avenue. Two suspects were seen running from the vehicle.

A firearm was located inside of the vehicle.

Three subjects have since been detained by deputies.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.