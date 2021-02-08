2 schools in Coral Springs evacuated as police investigate bomb threats

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two schools in Coral Springs have been evacuated after the schools received Code Black threats.

Coral Springs Police said Imagine Chater, located at 9001 Westview Dr., and Coral Park Elementary, located at 8401 Westview Dr., were evacuated at approximately 9:22 a.m., Monday.

Update 2/8/2021 at 9:28 AM: Coral Park Elementary also received a code black threat. Students have been evacuated in the interest of safety. School administration is following procedures, there is no pick up at this time. Updates will be made as information is available. https://t.co/jcvzFa44sc — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 8, 2021

Update 2/8/2021 at 9:22 AM: The school received a code black threat. Students have been evacuated in the interest of safety. School adminstration is following procedures, there is no pick up at this time. Updates will be made as information is available. https://t.co/Znjs8dpKkm — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 8, 2021

According to police, Imagine Charter received a call that there was a package left behind the campus that would explode. Shortly after, Coral Park Elementary School received a nearly identical call.

Police released an update just after 9:30 a.m. saying students, teachers and staff are safe.

Parents and guardians are currently not able to pick up students.

Authorities are currently searching the campuses.

The public is advised to avoid the area while officials investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.