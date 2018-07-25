2 SB lanes open, all NB lanes shut down on I-95 at Glades Rd. after truck crash in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV is causing heavy traffic delays on the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Boca Raton.

Emergency vehicles responded to a bad wreck that prompted all northbound lanes to be shut down and left two southbound lanes open at the Glades Road exit.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the driver of the SUV involved sustained minor injuries, and the tractor-trailer’s driver escaped without injury.

Officials said the tractor-trailer was transporting produce at the time of the crash.

According to FHP, the northbound lanes will remain closed for clean-up.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route as traffic is backed up miles.

