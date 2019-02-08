NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men who, they said, robbed a truck driver at gunpoint at a gas station in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim was delivering cigarettes at the Caraf Oil station along Northwest 87th Street and 27th Avenue, Friday morning.

Investigators said the subjects approached the driver, demanded the cigarettes and took off after the victim complied.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

