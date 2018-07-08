2 riders hospitalized after truck fatally hits 2 horses in Southwest Ranches

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - An adult and a child were taken to the hospital after, officials said, a truck hit and killed the horses they were riding in Southwest Ranches, Sunday afternoon.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the accident along Griffin Road, near 199th Terrace.

Officials said the driver of a white Toyota Tundra slammed into the horses, killing them on impact.

Paramedics transported the riders to Memorial Regional Hospital in serious condition.

Police have shut down Griffin Road in both directions while they investigate.

Officials have not provided further information about the victims or whether the truck driver sustained any injuries.

