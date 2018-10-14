NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of two people after their boat broke down off North Bay Village.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Fireboat 73 responded to cries for help south of the 79th Street Causeway, just before 9 p.m., Saturday.

Crews found the victims in shallow water and helped them swim to safety to a nearby fire boat.

No injuries were reported.

