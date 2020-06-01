2 rescued, hospitalized after plane crashes off of Marvin Key

NEAR MARVIN KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – Rescue crews pulled a man and a woman out of the ocean and have taken them to the hospital after their plane crashed off the shore of Marvin Key.

Officials said the plane went down approximately 30 miles north of Marvin Key while heading to Key West Airport, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Monday.

A U.S. Navy search-and-rescue team responded to the scene and was able to pull the victims out of the water.

They were hoisted to safety and flown to an area hospital in stable condition.

