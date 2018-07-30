MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A good Samaritan and a U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of two boaters off the Florida Keys.

The good Samaritan spotted the boaters on their sinking rental vessel about two miles south of Marathon, Monday afternoon. The good Samaritan was able to bring one of the victims on board their boat.

The Coast Guard arrived later and helped the victims pump water out of their 20-foot boat.

A boat from the rental company took the boaters back to shore. They were not injured.

The sinking boat was also towed to the rental location.

