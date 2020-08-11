2 rescued from bucket truck on Fort Lauderdale expressway ramp

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two workers have safely escaped from a bucket truck that broke down on an expressway ramp in Fort Lauderdale.

Crews responded to the scene on the ramp that runs from southbound Interstate 95 to eastbound 595, near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, just after 8:30 a.m., Tuesday.

The two workers were stuck in the bucket that was hanging underneath the ramp after the truck experienced mechanical issues.

Emergency crews used a ladder truck to reach the workers and bring them to safety.

The workers appear to be OK.

Drivers in the area can expect heavy traffic delays as the scene remains active.

