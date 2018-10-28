MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of two people after their boat became stuck on a jetty near Miami Beach.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the victims were out fishing when heavy wind blew their net into their propeller, making the boat inoperable. The wind then pushed the vessel onto the rocks off Government Cut.

Rescuers were able to retrieve the boaters.

No injuries were reported.

The boat has since been removed.

