2 rescued after boats collide on Dania Beach canal

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men got into a boatload of trouble after their boat collided with a larger vessel in Dania Beach.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the boaters, both in their 20s, were enjoying a late night of fishing when they suddenly noticed a 21-foot center console boat approaching them in the darkness, just after 1 a.m., Saturday.

Officials said the men jumped into the canal moments before the boats crashed.

The impact caused considerable damage to their boat, leaving them stranded.

Crews responded to the scene and rescued the boaters. They were not injured.

The boat was towed to the Harbor Town Marina. The larger vessel took off.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident.

