2 rescued after boat sinks near Black Point Marina in Homestead

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat quickly submerged near Homestead’s Black Point Marina after taking on water.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Police Marine Patrol and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter took around 30 minutes to locate the vessel after the distress call came around 6:45 p.m., Tuesday.

Two people were safely pulled from the water after the sunken boat was located.

No injuries were reported.

MDFR hopes to use this situation as a reminder for everyone who plans on heading out on the water to bring their safety gear.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.