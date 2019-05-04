2 rescued after boat capsizes off Haulover Beach

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of two people after their boat capsized off the coast of Haulover Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and U.S. Coast Guard units responded to the scene about one mile from shore, just before 2:45 p.m., Saturday.

Crews were able to pull the boaters out of the water.

No one was hurt.

The boaters were taken back to dry land.

Officials took the opportunity to remind residents and visitors to wear life jackets whenever they go boating.

