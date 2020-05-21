2 questioned, 1 detained after reports of shots fired in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Three men traveling in an SUV were questioned by police and one was detained after shots were fired in Miami.

This came after police received reports of shots being fire near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 58th Street, early Thursday morning.

The subjects were traveling in a Range Rover SUV.

Two of the men were able to drive away from the scene, while the third was detained by officers.

A few blocks away, officers said they found a gun on the sidewalk.

A third scene was established where officers laid down evidence markers.

Police have not confirmed if the three active scenes are related.

