2 pulled out of water after plane crashes off shore of Marvin Key

NEAR MARVIN KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – Rescue crews have pulled two people out of the ocean after a plane crashed off the shore of Marvin Key.

Officials said the plane went down approximately 30 miles north of Marvin Key at approximately 11:30 a.m., Monday.

An AV helicopter responded to the scene and was able to pull two victims out of the water.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.