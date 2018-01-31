2 Publix employees stabbed in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Publix employees have been stabbed in Miami Beach, Wednesday evening, according to police.

The incident happened at a Publix, located in the 6800 block of Collins Avenue, at around 6:30 p.m., according to Miami Beach Police.

Police said one male victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with a stab wound in his torso. The second victim sustained a laceration in the leg area, but was not hospitalized.

A male subject has been taken into police custody.

Police said an investigation into the incident is in its early stages, but they believe the subject may have been shoplifting when an employee intervened.

