MIAMI (WSVN) - Two protesters have been released from jail after being arrested Monday in Miami.

Ethan Berdah and Oriana Albornoz face several charges including grand theft and battery on an officer.

Officials identified the pair from a group of protesters who became violent last month in downtown Miami.

Both were released on bond Wednesday.

