2 protesters arrested after being accused of violent clash with police

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two protesters have been arrested in Miami after being accused of getting involved in a violent clash with police.

Ethan Berdah and Oriana Albornoz face several charges including grand theft, burglary, and battery on an officer.

Officials identified the pair from a group of protesters who became violent last month in downtown Miami.

Police said the two were involved in a group that threw bottles, rocks and pieces of debris at a gathering on May 30 outside the Miami Police Department.

Several officers were injured and multiple city vehicles were set on fire.

