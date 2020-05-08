2 police vehicles crash into each other in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two police vehicles have crashed into each other in Coral Gables.

The crash happened near Le Jeune Road and Maya Avenue, early Friday morning.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where one SUV could be seen smashed into a gate of a nearby home. The second vehicle, a police cruiser, was spotted a few feet away.

Traffic Alert – traffic crash on Lejuene Road, road shut down between Ingraham highway and Maya Ave. Please seek an alternate route. — Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) May 8, 2020

Officials said the officers did not sustain any injuries.

The area was shut down temporarily as officers investigated the cause of the crash.

