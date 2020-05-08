2 police cruisers crash into each other in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two police cruisers reportedly crashed into each other in Coral Gables.

The crash happened near Le Jeune Road and Maya Avenue, early Friday morning.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where one cruiser could be seen smashed into a gate of a nearby home. The second cruiser was spotted a few feet away.

Traffic Alert – traffic crash on Lejuene Road, road shut down between Ingraham highway and Maya Ave. Please seek an alternate route. — Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) May 8, 2020

Both officers may have been reporting to the same call and met at an intersection at the same time, but this has not been confirmed.

Officials said the officers did not sustain any injuries.

The area has been shut down as officers investigated. Drivers who frequent the area are advised to seek alternate routes.

