2 people stop, fight on I-95 in Miami; express lanes shut down

MIAMI (WSVN) - The express lanes in both directions of Interstate 95 have been shut down after a fight broke out on the highway.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene on the interstate near State Road 112, Tuesday night.

7Skyforce video showed several cruisers with their lights on and a single vehicle parked in the area.

Investigators said two people traveling in a vehicle got into an argument. When the driver stopped the vehicle on the interstate, the two exited the vehicle and began fighting.

According to FHP, an off-duty City of Miami Police officer and an off-duty Miami Beach Police officer arrived on the scene shortly after.

FHP has taken one person into custody, but the second subject fled the scene on foot.

Traffic has been affected but is moving steadily.

FHP said they are investigating the situation as a road rage incident.

