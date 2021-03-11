2 people rushed to hospital after shooting in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Two people have been rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Florida City.

Crews responded to the scene near Northwest Third Terrace and Eighth Avenue, Thursday just before noon.

Officials found a man and a woman who had been shot in the back.

Two adult males were reportedly seen driving away from the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.