2 people injured in Everglades plane crash

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were injured overnight when a plane crashed in the Everglades.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the area of North Krome Avenue and West Okeechobee Road, just before 11 p.m., Thursday.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where you could see the mangled plane in the middle of a field. Police said the area is not accessible by car, which made it difficult for rescuers to find.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the pilot and one passenger were injured in the crash. They were both airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.