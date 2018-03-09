2 people found dead inside Coral Springs home

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were found dead inside a Coral Springs home, Friday afternoon.

Coral Springs Police said they have begun a death investigation after finding the two dead near the Eagle Trace development. Both of the deceased were adults, police said.

Officials are not looking for any person of interest.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.