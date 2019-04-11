2 pedestrians taken to hospital after car strikes them in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two pedestrians have been taken to the hospital after a car struck them while they were possibly waiting for the bus in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the scene along Northwest 79th Street near 25th Avenue around 5 p.m., Thursday.

According to witnesses, a car in the center lane tried to get into the right-hand lane on Northwest 79th Street, which caused the car in the right lane to strike the victims.

One victim was knocked unconscious from the impact.

Fire rescue crews transported two victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital with one as a trauma alert.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, police said.

7News cameras captured a downed bus sign laying on the sidewalk next to a bus bench.

The eastbound lanes of Northwest 79th Street have been shut down as police continue to investigate the crash.

