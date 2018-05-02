2 pedestrians struck by car in South Miami

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Two pedestrians were struck in South Miami, police said, which has caused several road closures.

According to South Miami Police, two pedestrians were struck on U.S. 1 near 62nd and 57th avenues just after noon on Wednesday.

Southbound traffic on U.S. 1 has been blocked at 57th Avenue and northbound traffic has been blocked at 62nd Avenue while crews work the scene.

Two pedestrians struck @ SW 72nd St/ S Dixie Hwy. Avoid entrie area ref Road Closures for active scene; from SW 57th Ave & S Dixie Hwy to SW 62nd Ave/ S Dixie from SW 72nd St & SW 58th Ct. All NB traffic

blocked off at Sunset Dr. — South Miami Police (@SoMiamiPolice) May 2, 2018

Eastbound traffic has also been blocked at Southwest 72nd Street and South Dixie Highway. Police have also implemented additional closures along Southwest 70th Street, Southwest 57th Avenue and have blocked westbound traffic on Southwest 72nd Street and 58th Avenue.

The scene is active as police and fire rescue crews tend to the pedestrians and driver, who are in unknown condition.

