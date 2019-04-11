2 pedestrians hospitalized after car hits them in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two pedestrians to the hospital after a car struck them while they were waiting for the bus in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the scene along Northwest 79th Street near 25th Avenue around 5 p.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured a downed bus sign laying on the sidewalk next to a bus bench.

Police said the two women were hit after a three-car crash on the eastbound lanes of Northwest 79th Street.

A driver involved in the incident spoke to 7News under the condition of anonymity.

The driver said that when he tried changing into the right lane on Northwest 79th Street, he was hit by another car in that lane.

“He hit me, he went flying,” said the driver of the blue Ford Mustang.

The driver said one of the victims was knocked unconscious from the impact.

“I seen one lady lying down, face down, unconscious, with blood coming from her head and her ankle, and I see another lady screaming, ‘Help!’ for dear life,” the driver said.

Fire rescue crews transported both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital. One of them was listed in critical condition, and the other in stable condition.

All of the drivers involved in the crash stayed on the scene, police said.

The eastbound lanes of Northwest 79th Street remained shut down at Northwest 24th Avenue, Thursday night, as police investigated the crash and removed the damaged vehicles.

