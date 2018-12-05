2 pedestrians fatally struck by SUV in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An out of control crash has left two pedestrians dead in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, an SUV slammed into another SUV in the area of Southwest 157th Avenue and 152nd Street, Wednesday night.

The SUV that was struck spun out and slammed into two pedestrians on the sidewalk, pinning them against a utility pole.

Both pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the drivers of both vehicles cooperated with investigators.

Drugs and alcohol were not involved, and speed was not a factor, police said.

