NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people in a pick-up truck got stuck in a sinkhole in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The men were in the vehicle driving along Northwest 48th Court and 181st Terrace on Thursday morning when the vehicle fell into a sinkhole.

Both men were not injured.

Crews are now working to repair the road.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.