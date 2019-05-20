2 officers transported after crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two officers have been transported after a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The collision of the Miami-Dade Police officers occurred in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 25th Avenue just after 1 a.m., Monday.

The intersection had been blocked off but has since reopened.

Rescue crews responded to the scene and transported the two victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

