DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Doral.

According to Doral Police, two Doral police officers were injured after a shooting in the area of 94th Avenue and 25th street, just before 11 a.m., Friday.

According to Doral Police Public Information Officer Rey Valdes, the incident began when a dispute broke out and led to one man chasing another man in a vehicle. Doral Police officers heard about the incident and responded.

Valdes said the officers came upon a traffic accident where a driver lost control and the vehicle had struck a tree, and when one of the officers was investigating, the subject in that car jumped out and opened fire, striking the officer’s vehicle several times.

Valdes said the officer and other officers in the area returned fire and struck the subject. The subject was pronounced dead.

Valdes said one of the Doral officers received a gunshot wound to the chest, the leg and the arm.

“Fortunately, he was wearing a bulletproof vest. The bulletproof vest took the round,” Valdes said.

That officer was initially taken to Jackson West, however, as a precaution, he was moved to Ryder Trauma Center.

A second officer also received a graze to the left cheek from either glass or shrapnel. He was transported to Kendal Regional Medical Center but is expected to be OK.

Police said a civilian was also injured in the shooting and is being treated at Kendall Regional Medical Center.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue have responded to the scene.

It is unclear what led to the initial dispute.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

