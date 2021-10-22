DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Doral.

According to Doral Police, two Doral police officers were shot in the area of 94th Avenue and 25th street.

One officer was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center and another was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Doral Police said the subject is dead.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue have responded to the scene.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

