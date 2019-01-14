2 officers assaulted at Versailles by men claiming to be federal agents

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two City of Miami officers were assaulted at Versailles by two men who allegedly impersonated federal agents.

The incident occurred on Friday after the two suspects were advised by Versailles managers that they could not continue to bring their dog into the restaurant and harass the customers.

The two men, Ismael Diaz and Alberto Nunezhorta, were said to have been at the restaurant several times prior, claiming to be working on an investigation and showing customers various pictures on tablets.

When they were told to leave by the restaurant staff, the men then allegedly started yelling and claiming to be federal agents granting them the authority to put everyone in the restaurant in jail.

According to officials, Diaz identified himself as a five star general and CIA agent while Nunezhorta identified himself as a Homeland Security Agent.

When City of Miami officers responded to the scene, the two suspects refused to cooperate and became physical with the officers.

Backup officers were requested, and the two suspects were arrested and taken into custody.

The men were charged with assault of an officer, disorderly conduct and impersonating officers.

As of Monday afternoon, the two suspects bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.