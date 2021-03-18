2 new vaccination sites open in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two new vaccination sites are now open in South Florida.

A site at Charles Hadley Park in Miami and another at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay opened on Thursday.

The sites will offer first doses until next Tuesday.

Two women studying to be pediatrists showed up to the site to get vaccinated. They said their classes are online, but they’re ready to start seeing patients again.

“It’s the only way to move forward,” said one of the students. “We’re just trying to further our education so getting the vaccine will help a lot.”

“Whenever we found out about this site we were absolutely ready and excited,” said Amanda Dewitt while waiting to get the vaccine. “Getting the vaccine would definitely help move forward in the right direction and get us back into the clinics.”

Dozens headed out to get vaccinated at the FEMA-supported sites.

“I was kind of skeptical about coming but I see what’s going on, I think it’s time,” said James Willis who came out to get vaccinated. “I’m glad everything is like, starting to get better, you know?”

On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he believes by the end of March, all Florida residents 55 years old and older will be allowed to receive the vaccine.

“I’m not going to announce yet, but we definitely will lower to 55 sometime in March,” DeSantis said.

For more information about vaccination sites in Florida, click here.

If you would like to pre-register for a vaccine at FEMA-run sites in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

