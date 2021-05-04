2 New Hampshire tourists beaten near Miami Beach bus stop

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two tourists visiting from New Hampshire had to be treated at a local hospital after, they said, they were randomly attacked near a bus stop in Miami Beach.

Angela Dill and Joshua Clarkson were in the area of Ninth Street and Collins Avenue last Friday when the attack occurred on the sidewalk.

“We walked into mayhem, pretty much,” Dill said. “Blood was everywhere.”

“I literally got frickin’ cold-flogged,” Clarkson said. “You aren’t prepared for something like that. It happened so quick.”

Seconds before the attack, the couple said they were on their way out for the night.

“We were walking up the street like laughing, having the best day,” Dill said. “Beautiful day, a beautiful week and all of the sudden, a guy came off the bench and started punching Josh. He punched me in the eye. I have a black eye.”

The tourists were treated at Mount Sinai Medical Center before they left town.

Days later, Miami Beach Police identified 36-year-old Michael Albert as the suspect in the attack. Police said he is the same person seen dancing to music at the bus stop moments before he appears to snap and attack the couple.

Mitch Novick owns the nearby Sherbrooke Hotel, and his building’s security cameras captured the attack. He said he has closed the hotel due to frequent crime in the area.

“It’s a crime zone,” Novick said. “I advised my clients, guests of decades, to find alternative vacation destinations.”

“I wouldn’t recommend going to South Beach,” Clarkson said.

“I’ve been all over the world,” Dill added. “I’ve been to Thailand, Qatar, Belize, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina, all the cities, and I’ve never– that was the scariest thing I’ve ever dealt with.”

Police said they are actively searching for Albert, who stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

If you have any information on this attack, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.