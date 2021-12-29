WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County is stepping up coronavirus testing availability as cases continue to rise.

County leaders have now expanded hours and added more sites to meet the surge and demands for testing.

Two new COVID-19 testing sites have opened in Miami-Dade County:

Youth Fairgrounds at Tamiami Park, 10901 SW 24th St., from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dolphin Station Park & Ride, 11897 NW 12 St., from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The testing site at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152 St., is now open seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

7News cameras captured a long line at the Youth Fairgrounds at Tamiami Park testing site.

“It’s pretty long but it’s not as bad as yesterday,” one man in line said. “I tried going to the zoo and that was a lot worse. I ended up just waking up early and trying to get to this one. I had an appointment at the other one, it apparently was going to be like a five hour wait.”

One man spoke to 7News saying he took a test on Tuesday but it came back as “rejected” so he is back in line again on Wednesday morning.

Today Miami-Dade's seven-day positivity average is 24%—nearly the highest since the start of the pandemic.



I can’t stress it enough: Getting vaccinated & getting boosted is the single best tool to protect yourself & loved ones against Omicron. Don't wait: https://t.co/dzvw6NxJma — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) December 29, 2021

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Broward County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here.

