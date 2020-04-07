2 new COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites to open in Miami-Dade County

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - As hundreds of South Floridians wait to get tested for COVID-19, two new drive-thru testing sites will soon open in Miami-Dade County.

At 10 a.m., Tuesday, Community Health of South Florida will be opening a testing site at Loren Roberts Park in Florida City.

The site will be open every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Another drive-thru testing site will be opening at the Clinica Campesina Health Center, located at 810 W. Mowry Dr. in Homestead, on April 13.

This site will be open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those who are able to get tested must have recently traveled to a high-risk country or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Patients may also be experiencing a fever, cough or shortness of breath.

No appointments are necessary to get tested at either site.

Testing is free at Community Health of South Florida sites.

The last day of COVID-19 testing at the Doris Ison Health Center will be on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For a full list of testing locations across South Florida, click here.

