PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two abandoned and neglected bulldog pups are receiving a second chance to find a new fur-ever home.

The two pups, Vinny and Frankie, were found in dire conditions on a street in Pembroke Pines by good samaritans. The pups were found sick, covered in rashes, and even had blood on their paws.

The pups were taken to Poochies in Pines, where they received treatment for their skin conditions.

“Vinny was found laying on the side of the road, basically just chilling out on the grass,” said Angela Goodwin, president of Poochies in Pines. “Frankie was found a little bit later in the day, in the same area, just crossing exactly University, and almost got hit by a car. So another good samaritan, separate from them, picked him up and also brought him here.”

Things are already taking a turn for the better as the pups are on the road to recovery. Despite their ordeal, the pups are in good spirits and are seen wagging their tails as they continue to recover.

Officials don’t know who is behind this cruel act but they do have some guesses.

“We think they’re probably from a backyard breeder and possibly from the same breeder because they are a similar breed…and they’re about a similar age,” said Goodwin. “Both vets think they are between a year and 18 months old. So possibly someone was breeding them, not taking care of them and just dumped them on the street.”

Currently, Vinny and Frankie are receiving more care at a volunteer foster family. The shelter is still working to find them a new home.

“Of course these dogs need a lot of care…both of them have to be bathed several times a week in a special bath and a dip,” said Goodwin. “They’re both very friendly, this was their first time meeting together today. They seem very trusting considering the condition that we found them in.”

If you are interested in adopting the pups or like to volunteer at Poochies in Pines, you can visit them at https://www.poochesinpines.com.

