PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two U.S. Navy ships will be dropping their anchors in South Florida for Fleet Week.

The USS Kearsarge, an amphibious assault ship will be arriving Monday morning to Port Everglades. That vessel will be joined by the USS Detroit, a littoral combat ship.

While the ships are in Fort Lauderdale, visitors will be able to tour them.

The annual tradition runs from April 30 to May 6.

