2 murder charges filed against man who led officers on chase through Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have confirmed two murder charges have been filed against a man who was being investigated for a double homicide on Fort Lauderdale beach that took place shortly before he allegedly led authorities on a chase through the streets of Broward County.

On Monday, Fort Lauderdale Police confirmed 64-year-old Daniel Dovi is now facing two additional charges for the murder on June 9.

Dovi was taken into custody on Interstate 95 just north of Hillsboro Boulevard after a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser performed a pit maneuver on his Jeep, causing it to roll over and land on its side.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene as an officer pulled out part of the Jeep’s black top and removed Dovi from the vehicle.

Although the exact charges for the double homicide have not been released by the State Attorney’s Office, he is already facing multiple charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He is expected to appear in bond court on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.