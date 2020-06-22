2 murder charges filed against man accused of leading officers on chase through Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have confirmed two murder charges have been filed against a man who was being investigated for a double homicide on Fort Lauderdale beach that took place shortly before he allegedly led authorities on a chase through the streets of Broward County.

On Monday, Fort Lauderdale Police confirmed 64-year-old Daniel Dovi is now facing two additional charges for the murder on June 9.

Dovi was taken into custody on Interstate 95 just north of Hillsboro Boulevard after a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser performed a pit maneuver on his Jeep, causing it to roll over and land on its side.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene as an officer pulled out part of the Jeep’s black top and removed Dovi from the vehicle.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Police, forensic evidence from the crime scene has been analyzed and confirmed Dovi’s involvement in the murder of 59-year-old Walter Amryan and 37-year-old Adan Gonsulez.

The 64-year-old’s charges now include two counts of premeditated murder in addition to his two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of fleeing and eluding charge.

He is expected to appear in bond court on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.