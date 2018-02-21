2 more victims of Stoneman Douglas shooting laid to rest

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The funerals for more of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School continued Wednesday.

Families gathered to honor the lives of 17-year-old Nicholas Dworet and 49-year-old Chris Hixon.

Dworet’s viewing was held Wednesday morning in North Lauderdale while his funeral was held later in the day at the Parkland Golf and Country Club.

Dworet was a senior at Stoneman Douglas. He was the captain of the swimming team and had just signed on to compete at the college level with the University of Indianapolis.

Hixon’s funeral was held in Lake Worth, where he was buried with full military honors at South Florida National Cemetary.

Students said the military veteran died while saving several students.

“That’s what he does, that’s what he was trained to do,” said Hixon’s son, Tom. “That’s the kind of person he is, that’s what he instilled in me. He’s a hero.”

