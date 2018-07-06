FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested two more people in connection to the murder of a Virginia businessman who was found dead in Lauderhill.

U.S. marshals took Christian Carmona Quinonez and Laura Perez-Lozano into custody in Fresno, California, back in June.

The suspects were extradited to Broward County and appeared in court Friday afternoon. They were denied bond.

Investigators said the suspects took part in the the death of 44-year-old Emerald Senior, Feb. 11. He was found dead in his vacation home.

The victim and three other women were captured on surveillance video right before the incident.

A third suspect, Juan Uribe, was arrested in June in Eureka, California, but he has yet to be extradited.

Officials said two other suspects remain at large in connection to the crime. They identified one of them as Homestead resident Alejandra Porras.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

