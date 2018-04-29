WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for stealing two specially modified shotguns from the Palm Beach Zoo.

According to zoo officials, the firearms were taken either late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. They said the perpetrator or perpetrators pried open a gun safe that stored the shotguns.

The firearms were federally permitted for the park’s critical response team in case of emergency.

Anyone found with the guns could face a hefty fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison.

There is a $1,000 reward for their return.

If you have any information on this theft, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

