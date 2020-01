CHIPLEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have cancelled a missing child alert for two Florida girls after they were both found safe.

Investigators said 7-year-olds Brylee Pate and Braylen Pate were reported missing on Sunday.

The Florida Missing Child Alert for BRYLEE PATE and BRAYLEN PATE has been cancelled. The children are safe. If you would like further information, please call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 850-638-6111. Thank you for sharing! — FDLE (@fdlepio) January 15, 2020

They were found safe, Tuesday night.

