MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police temporarily suspended two SWAT team members for responding to the Parkland school shooting on their own.

Miramar Police Detectives Jeffrey Gilbert and Carl Schlosser raced to the school after the shooting without notifying their supervisors.

The department said their actions created an officer safety situation because dispatch didn’t know where they were or what they were doing.

Both officers have been instructed to turn in their SWAT-issued rifles. They were notified of their suspension on Feb. 22.

The president of the union that represents those SWAT members told The Sun-Sentinel that, while it may have been a violation of policy not to notify their supervisors, their intentions were both brave and heroic.

