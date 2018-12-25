2-minute video gives new peek into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park

ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — Disney Parks gave “Star Wars” fans the ultimate Christmas present: a 2-minute video of its highly-anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park.

The team behind the new addition to Disney Land and Disney World wants guests to feel immersed in the “Star Wars” world.

“I hope that when people come to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and they experience it for the first time, that this place they’re walking through and the characters they’re seeing and the beasts and aliens and droids push them in a position where they give themselves over to the moment, into the story and play with us,” Walt Disney Imagineering Creative Executive Scott Trowbridge said.

The video highlighted the two main rides at the park: Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

“Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run puts you straight into that cockpit, right behind the controls,” Trowbridge said. “It is gonna be an intense, super fun experience on the fastest ship in the galaxy.”

“One of the experiences that I’m sure every visitor of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is gonna love is the most epic attraction we’ve ever built: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance,” Trowbridge continued.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is slated to open at Disney Land in summer 2019 and fall 2019 at Disney World.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.