MIAMI (WSVN) - Two Miami Police cruisers were involved in an accident.

The accident happened near Northwest 35th Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue, Friday morning.

Officials said the officers were responding to a call when they were involved in a collision with another vehicle.

The officers were taken to the hospital and one has already been released.

They’re both expected to be OK.

The other driver was not hurt but was cited with driving without a valid license.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

