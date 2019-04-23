2 Miami firefighters recognized for heroic efforts

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two Miami Fire Rescue firefighters were honored for their courage and bravery.

Miami Firefighters Jesus Herrera and Javier Corrales were recognized in front of their families and peers, Tuesday.

Herrera was awarded Firefighter of the Year for 2018, a bronze star and Firefighter of the Month in October 2018.

The 19-year veteran was recognized for two heroic efforts while off duty.

“I was vacationing with my family in summer of last year, and I encountered bad weather and witnessed a victim with his wife that got struck by lightning,” Herrera said.

Herrera went out in the middle of the storm and rendered aid to the victim until fire rescue crews arrived and took over.

Months later, he was having lunch at a Hollywood Flannigan’s when he smelled something suspicious.

“I immediately advised one of the waitresses. She went and asked the manager, and within seconds, it flared up, and I was able to get everybody out safely out of the restaurant,” Herrera said.

Experience helped Herrera recognize a problem and quickly figure out a safe solution.

Dozens of people were evacuated from the restaurant. No one was hurt.

The award ceremony did not stop there for Miami Fire Rescue.

Javier Corrales earned Firefighter of the Month for June 2018 along with a purple heart and a bronze star.

He was hurt while responding to a crash on Interstate 95 near 62nd Street in May 2018.

While on the scene, another car crash took place. This one deadly.

Corrales was raced to the hospital with severe injuries.

“Because of the rain and conditions, another car lost control and crashed into both our rescue truck and our fire truck and in the process hit two of our guys,” Miami Fire Rescue Chief Craig Radelman said.

He suffered a skull fracture, orbital fracture, brain bleed and a fractured spine.

But, Corrales was released from the hospital days later.

The man whose job it is to save lives was forced to live the other side, and is thankful for the support of his family and work family.

“Proud, grateful and happy that I’m able to be here with my family and to all the members of my fire department that have supported me and my family as well,” Corrales said.

Nearly one year has passed since the accident, and Corrales continues on the road to recovery.

He said his treatments are about halfway through.

