2 Miami-Dade vaccination sites replaced with FEMA-supported sites, will only administer Pfizer vaccine

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida vaccination sites will be shut down and two Federal Emergency Management Agency sites will be opening soon.

Both Allen Park Community Center, 1770 NE 162nd St., and the walk-up site at the Miami Springs Community Center, 1401 Westward Dr., will close at 5 p.m., Wednesday.

Starting Thursday, two new locations will open in their place — Charles Hadley Park, 1350 NW 50th St. in Miami, and South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 St. in Cutler Bay.

Both new sites are FEMA-supported sites. The sites were offering both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines but officials said all FEMA-supported sites will now only administer the Pfizer vaccine until further notice.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is set to receive her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday at the Tropical Park vaccination site.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.